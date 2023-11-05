Amid rising pollution, Delhi Fire Services starts spraying water at hotspots

Taking to social media platform 'X' Atishi wrote, “As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till November 10. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on November 2 that all government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 3 and November 4, in view of the rising pollution levels.