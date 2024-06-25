Kejriwal bail LIVE | Delhi HC to pass order on ED's plea for stay on AAP leader's bail

Hello readers! The Delhi High Court today is slated to pronounce on order on the Enforecement Directorate (ED)'s plea challenging a trial court order granting bail to AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court dubbed as "unusual" the HC's stay on the interim relief granted to Kejriwal sans a verdict, and said that it would wait for the HC order before taking a call on the AAP leader's appeal. Follow the latest updates from the Delhi excise policy case and Kejriwal's bail plea, right here with DH!