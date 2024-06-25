Kejriwal bail LIVE | Delhi HC to pass order on ED's plea for stay on AAP leader's bail
Hello readers! The Delhi High Court today is slated to pronounce on order on the Enforecement Directorate (ED)'s plea challenging a trial court order granting bail to AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court dubbed as "unusual" the HC's stay on the interim relief granted to Kejriwal sans a verdict, and said that it would wait for the HC order before taking a call on the AAP leader's appeal. Follow the latest updates from the Delhi excise policy case and Kejriwal's bail plea, right here with DH!
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 03:22 IST
03:1925 Jun 2024
Delhi HC to pass order on ED's plea for stay on Kejriwal's bail today
03:1225 Jun 2024
'Unusual' for HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order: SC on Kejriwal case
03:1125 Jun 2024
Bail order perverse, Arvind Kejriwal neck deep in money laundering: ED to HC
Delhi HC to pass order on ED's plea for stay on Kejriwal's bail today
The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce its order on Tuesday on ED's plea for stay on the trial court's judgment which granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case. A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain would pronounce the order at 2:30 pm
'Unusual' for HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order: SC on Kejriwal case
The Supreme Court on Monday termed as "unusual" the Delhi High Court's decision of reserving the order while granting interim stay on the operation of the trial court's order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.
Bail order perverse, Arvind Kejriwal neck deep in money laundering: ED to HC
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was based on "perverse" findings as it did not consider the material demonstrating his "neck deep involvement" in the offence of money laundering linked to the alleged excise scam.
