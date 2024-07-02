Kejriwal Case Updates: Delhi HC to hear CM's plea against arrest by CBI today

New Delhi: A court here on Monday rejected an application filed by jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking directions to the prison authorities for granting two additional meetings with his lawyers through video conferencing.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja noted that as per the plea, Kejriwal is facing around 30 litigations across the country and on the grounds of the right to fair trial, he requires two additional meetings with his lawyers through video conferencing (VC) for discussing the cases.
The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, against the denial of bail in the cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor policy scam.
A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said there was no merit in the prayer made by the accused seeking bail in the case. "The bail appeal is accordingly dismissed," she said. On May 6, Special Judge of CBI and ED cases, of the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed Kavitha's bail plea in the excise case.
The Delhi High Court will hear on Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
The petition, which was filed on Monday, has been listed for hearing before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor has also challenged a June 26 order of the trial court by which he was remanded in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody for three days.
On June 29, Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody till July 12 in the corruption case by the trial court, which said his name has surfaced as one of the main conspirators and as the investigation is still in progress, his further custodial interrogation may be required. - PTI