Kejriwal Case Updates: Delhi HC to hear CM's plea against arrest by CBI today

The Delhi High Court will hear on Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The petition, which was filed on Monday, has been listed for hearing before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor has also challenged a June 26 order of the trial court by which he was remanded in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody for three days.

On June 29, Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody till July 12 in the corruption case by the trial court, which said his name has surfaced as one of the main conspirators and as the investigation is still in progress, his further custodial interrogation may be required. - PTI