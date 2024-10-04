Arvind Kejriwal leaves CM residence, moves to party colleague's Lutyens' Delhi bungalow

<p>New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road residence to move to his new address in the Lutyens' Zone.</p>.<p>The Aam Aadmi Party national convener was seen leaving the house in a car with his wife and son. His parents and daughter left in another.</p>.<p>The Kejriwal family departed for party member Ashok Mittal's official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House.</p>.<p>Mittal is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and has been allocated the bungalow at the central Delhi address.</p>.<p>Kejriwal resigned as chief minister last month saying he would hold the post again only after he gets a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the Assembly polls due in February.</p>.Days after Arvind Kejriwal resigns from Delhi CM post, DTC directs removal of 'political posters'.<p>He had earlier said he would vacate the chief minister's residence during the auspicious Navratri period, which began Thursday.</p>.<p>The BJP has accused the activist-turned-politician of corruption in the excise policy and in the reconstruction of Chief Minister bungalow.</p>.<p>The AAP supremo was released from Tihar jail on September 13 on a Supreme Court-approved bail after five months of being lodged there in the excise policy case.</p>