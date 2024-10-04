Home
Arvind Kejriwal leaves CM residence, moves to party colleague's Lutyens' Delhi bungalow

The Kejriwal family departed for party member Ashok Mittal's official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 06:49 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 06:49 IST
