<p>Delhi is once again disappearing under its familiar winter haze, with air quality levels plunging into the “severe” category across most monitoring stations. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s AQI stands at 322 currently and several parts of the city, including Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and RK Puram, have recorded AQI levels well above 400 this week. That means the air is not just polluted; it’s downright toxic, capable of causing respiratory distress even in healthy individuals.</p><p>As people rush to buy air purifiers, masks, and even indoor plants in desperation, one Delhi resident has found a cheaper way to fight back. A Reddit user recently shared how they built a functional air purifier for less than Rs 2,000 and it’s catching attention online for its simplicity.</p>.Watch: Tech hub or tractor trail? Panathur’s dirt track goes viral; residents vent ire.<p>In a post titled “I built my personal air purifier for Rs 2,000,” the user explained that the contraption was made with an exhaust fan, a HEPA filter bought online, and some basic household materials like wires, a switch, cardboard, and a glue gun. The total cost came to roughly Rs 1,900.</p><p>What makes the hack stand out is that it apparently works. Using an air quality monitor, the Redditor claimed their DIY purifier reduced the AQI inside a 12x12-foot room from 400 to 50 within 15 minutes, comparable to results from a mid-range branded purifier.</p>.<p>The post quickly went viral, drawing admiration and amused envy in equal measure. One commenter joked, “Bhai, weekend pe workshop organise krdo, sab saman leke aajaenge, tum banwa dena (Brother, organise a workshop in the weekend, will get all the stuff and you get it done).” Another urged him to put a tutorial on YouTube for the benefit of people living outside Delhi too.</p><p>Taking that advice seriously, the Redditor eventually uploaded a step-by-step tutorial on YouTube, showing others how to replicate the setup safely. The video has since gained traction among city residents battling the pollution crisis on a budget.</p><p>With Delhi’s air quality sinking and policy fixes nowhere in sight, citizens are resorting to homegrown innovation, a kind of <em>jugaad</em> engineering that turns frustration into invention. For now, the message from the capital seems clear: if clean air isn’t guaranteed, people will make their own.</p>