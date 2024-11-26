Home
Atishi inaugurates 24x7 underground shooting range in Delhi's Rohini

Addressing the event, Atishi said the facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art target systems and advanced equipment and it would operate round the clock throughout the year.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 09:05 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 09:05 IST
