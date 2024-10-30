Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Ayushman Bharat a 'failed' scheme: AAP steps up attack on PM Modi

On Tuesday, the prime minister criticised the Delhi and West Bengal governments for failing to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme out of "political interests".
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 12:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 12:47 IST
AAPDelhiNarendra ModiIndi NewsAyushman Bharat

Follow us on :

Follow Us