BCI moves Delhi HC against enrolment of South Korean citizen as advocate

Granting 6 weeks' time to BCI to establish that the guidelines in South Korea do not permit Indians to practice there, the court said, 'If the South Korean government says Indians will be allowed, you have no case.' Earlier this year, the single judge had set aside BCI's refusal to accept a request by Jung, a citizen of South Korea, to enrol himself as an advocate in the country and directed the apex bar body to process his application as per law.