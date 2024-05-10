Home
Four injured in KSRTC bus accident in Bengaluru

Police said that the driver was, in all probability, trying to overtake another bus when the steering wheel locked up and he lost control of the vehicle. Both the front and rear windshields of the bus were shattered.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 22:30 IST
Bengaluru: Four passengers sustained injuries after the KSRTC bus they were travelling in toppled to one side on Kanakapura Road near the toll plaza early on Thursday morning, officials said. 

The bus (KA 57 F 2739) belonged to the Kanakapura depot and was going from Malavalli to Kalasipalyam when the accident occurred around 6.30 am.

Police said that the driver was, in all probability, trying to overtake another bus when the steering wheel locked up and he lost control of the vehicle. Both the front and rear windshields of the bus were shattered. 

"No one suffered serious injuries, but one passenger was taken to Nimhans," an officer said.

The Kaggalipura police have filed an FIR against the bus driver for negligence. 

Published 09 May 2024, 22:30 IST
