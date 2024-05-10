Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lower turn-out so far sign of apathy

The hotter-than-usual weather in most parts of the country so far has been cited as one reason for the low turnout. This may be true, especially because the summer is very harsh this year, and this should be taken into consideration when elections are scheduled in future. Even when such reasons relating to weather and political, electoral or local factors have some value in explaining the low turn-out, it cannot be denied that it is a sign of voter apathy, which is not good for democracy. This is more seen in urban areas, and the Election Commission has called it “rigid levels of apathy.” Voting is both a citizen’s right and a duty, and key to the working of democracy. So, a low or falling voter turn-out is a matter of concern. How it affects the fate of political parties is their concern. The real concern should be over how it affects our democracy.