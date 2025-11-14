Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 | With lantern in hand, 'Lalu' shows up at BJP Delhi office

<p>People across the country is constantly keeping an eye on the much-awaited Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 results. </p><p>A social media influencer named Ratan Ranjan, has his own way of presenting his thoughts on the internet. He can be seen dressing up as RJD Chief, Lalu Yadav, carrying a lantern in his hand, which symbolises RJD's logo, along with an arrow, which symbolises JDU's logo, in front of the BJP headquarter in Delhi.</p>.<p>Hailing from Bihar's Vaishali district, he said, "We have seen the era when there was 'Lalten Sarkar' there. The development that has taken place there - there is a vast difference between then and now".</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | How to check poll results in Election Commission portal: Step-by-step guide.<p>He claimed that the people of Bihar have chosen and voted for development. He also expressed that Mahagathbandhan's ideology is anti-Sanatana for the society. "So, our ideology doesn't align with them, he added".</p>