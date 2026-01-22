<p>New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> remarked "Satyamev Jayate" on Thursday after a Delhi court acquitted him in two Enforcement Directorate (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ed">ED</a>) cases linked to alleged non-compliance with summons in the excise policy matter, while the BJP said the ruling was not an acquittal in the broader liquor policy case.</p>.<p>The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo reposted a tweet that said the court order vindicated Kejriwal's stand and showed that the cases related to the ED summons could not be sustained.</p>.<p>Reacting to Kejriwal's post, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said by writing "Satyamev Jayate", Kejriwal attempted to project as if he had been acquitted in the liquor policy case.</p>.Karnataka: JD(S) convention to boost morale of party workers; send message to Congress, BJP.<p>He said the court had merely dismissed the cases filed by Kejriwal against the two summons issued to him before his arrest after finding them not maintainable.</p>.<p>Sachdeva said the liquor policy case is still pending in court and Kejriwal continues to be the main accused in the matter.</p>.<p>He added that the dismissal of summons-related cases on technical grounds cannot be equated with an acquittal in the excise policy case.</p>.<p>The BJP leader said "Satyamev Jayate" is a term of reverence and its use in this context was inappropriate.</p>.<p>The ruling party reiterated that the excise policy case is under trial and will be decided through a due legal process. </p>