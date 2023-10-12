Home
Homeindiadelhi

BJP supporters protest near AAP office, demand Kejriwal's resignation over corruption charges

Raising slogans and carrying placards, the protesters were moving towards the AAP office on the DDU Marg, but were stopped by the police at a barricade at some distance.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 09:13 IST

Leaders and workers of some Delhi BJP frontal organisations Thursday staged a demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi, demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over alleged corruption in his government.

Raising slogans and carrying placards, the protesters were moving towards the AAP office on the DDU Marg, but were stopped by the police at a barricade at some distance.

"We have been running an awareness campaign against the corrupt Kejriwal government that has looted Delhi during its nine-year in office. The BJP will not relent till Kejriwal resigns from the post of chief minister," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The BJP has been protesting against the Kejriwal government levelling against it allegations of corruption including of 'liquor scam', a case in which former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh are currently in jail.

(Published 12 October 2023, 09:13 IST)
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndia Politics

