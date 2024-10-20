Home
BJP's 'dirty politics' responsible for growing air, water pollution in Delhi: CM Atishi

Atishi gave a clean chit to AAP-ruled Punjab and blamed 'parali' (paddy stubble) burning, diesel buses and brick kilns in BJP-ruled Haryana for poor air quality in Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 10:18 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 10:18 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionIndian PoliticsWater PollutionAtishiaccuses BJP

