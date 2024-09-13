'CBI can't be caged parrot': SC grants Arvind Kejriwal bail in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, however, disagreed on validity of the arrest made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26, 2024.
Justice Kant found no procedural infirmity in the arrest of a person already in custody.
Justice Bhuyan, however, said the timing of his arrest raised more questions than answers. He said it appeared that the CBI got activated only when a regular bail was granted to him in the money laundering case that was being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
He held the belated arrest was unjustified and wholly untenable.
"The CBI must not only be above board but must seen to be so. It should dispel the notion that the agency is a caged parrot," he said.
Both the judges, however, ordered Kejriwal to be released on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh and two sureties of an equal amount.
Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 in the FIR lodged on August 20, 2022. He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on July 12 in the money laundering case being investigated by the ED.
Published 13 September 2024, 05:26 IST