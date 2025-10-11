<p>New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested an executive of businessman Anil Ambani's Reliance Group under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Ashok Pal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Reliance Power, was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday, they said.</p>.Bombay HC dismisses Anil Ambani's plea against SBI classification of his account as fraud.<p>The ED is investigating the Anil Ambani group of companies in connection with multi-crore bank "fraud" cases. </p>