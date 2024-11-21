Home
delhi

'Celebrating 1000 mark AQI': Viral video shows baraat bursting crackers as Delhi chokes

The firecrackers shot up in the sky, releasing a heavy amount of smoke, further pollute the severely polluted air, and making it even more hazardous.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 12:44 IST

AQI is 999 and people are bursting crackers in Gurgaon?! What even is happening rn
byu/Fluffy-Diver241 ingurgaon
Published 21 November 2024, 12:44 IST
India NewsSmogDelhiAir PollutionPollutionAQIfirecrackersTrending

