'Celebrating 1000 mark AQI': Viral video shows baraat bursting crackers as Delhi chokes

<p>Amid the rising pollution topped by low visibility and toxic air in the Delhi NCR region, a recent incident has come to light where a wedding procession (baraat) burst firecrackers. The video of the incident has since gone viral.</p><p>The firecrackers shot up in the sky, releasing a heavy amount of smoke, further polluting the air, making it even more hazardous.</p><p>The post shared on social media platform Reddit read "AQI is 999 and people are bursting crackers in Gurgaon?! What even is happening rn".</p>. <p>Owing to the current condition of the national capital, several users were angered by the action of bursting firecrackers in an already toxic environment and the video received a lot of backlash online.</p><p>A comment on the post read, “To understand the seriousness of such situations people need to have brains! Which obviously lacks in such people.”</p>.Delhi's AQI improves but remains 'very poor', season's lowest temperature recorded.<p>Another user mocking the incident said, “They are celebrating 1000 mark of AQI in gurgaon. Feat never achieved before by any global city!”</p><p>“It's like celebrating halloween with zombie themed decorations on house while an actual zombie apocalypse is going on,” writes another.</p><p>Another comment read, “Nobody is doing anything for pollution. People usually get married once in a lifetime, why would they bother about others? We as a society failed. Now stop the fuckin moral policing and let people enjoy the rest of their small life left after inhaling this air.”</p><p>Delhi-NCR has been grappling with severe air pollution issues for over a week now. The state government has been coming up with various methods to bring the situation under control.</p><p>The city’s air quality improved slightly but still remained "very poor", as it recorded the season's lowest temperature on Thursday morning.</p><p>Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius, 2.1 notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>