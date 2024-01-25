Centre approves elevation of Karnataka CJ as SC judge

On January 19, the five-judge Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud picked up name of Justice Varale, senior-most Judge belonging to a Scheduled Caste to fill up the vacancy created upon retirement of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on December 25, 2023. Justice Varale, originally from the Bombay High Court, is the only Chief Justice belonging to a Scheduled Caste among the Chief Justices of High Courts across the country. He stood at serial number six in the combined all India seniority of High Court Judges.