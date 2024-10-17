Home
Centre's data shows only our govts reducing stubble burning, BJP-ruled states doing nothing: AAP

The AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are the only ones that are reducing pollution and providing relief to the people, party leader Jasmine Shah said in a statement on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 21:53 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 21:53 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiAir Pollution

