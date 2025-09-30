<p>New Delhi: Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students at a private institute here, was on Tuesday confronted with his two women aides who allegedly threatened victims and forced them to delete his lewd messages, a police officer said.</p><p>Police have found chats with many women on the phone of 62-year-old Saraswati, who tried to lure them with false promises.</p><p>His phones also had multiple photographs of him with air hostesses and screenshots of display pictures (DP) of women, the officer said.</p><p>The self-styled godman allegedly went on his criminal spree while being posted as the chairperson of a centrally approved private institute in the national capital.</p>.Delhi court reserves order on pre-arrest bail plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in forgery case.<p>The officer said that Saraswati is not cooperating with the investigation and continues to mislead interrogators.</p><p>"He has shown no remorse for his actions and has been giving evasive replies," he said.</p><p>His two female associates, who worked in different positions at the institute, are being interrogated and being confronted with him as part of the probe, he said.</p><p>Saraswati has repeatedly lied during interrogation, even when he was confronted with evidence, police said. He responds, reluctantly, only when shown documents and digital proof, they said.</p><p>On Monday, he was also taken to the campus of the institute to point out locations where he used to call his victims.</p><p>Saraswati was arrested from a hotel in Agra on Sunday after being on the run for several days.</p>