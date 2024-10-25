Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

CM Atishi lays foundation stone for new government school in Dwarka

The 104-room school building will have an amphitheatre, three libraries, and basketball and badminton courts among other facilities, for around 2000 to 2,500 schools, she said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 09:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 09:02 IST
India NewsDelhiDwarkaAtishi

Follow us on :

Follow Us