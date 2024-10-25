CM Atishi lays foundation stone for new government school in Dwarka

<p>New Delhi: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atishi">Atishi</a> on Friday laid the foundation stone of a new government senior secondary school in Dwarka Sector 19 and said it will have the facilities to beat the best private schools in the area.</p>.<p>The 104-room school building will have an amphitheatre, three libraries, and basketball and badminton courts among other facilities, for around 2000 to 2,500 schools, she said.</p>.Yamuna pollution: Delhi BJP chief takes dip in river water to mock AAP; complains of skin rashes, breathlessness.<p>Earlier the government schools were identified with smelly toilets, students sitting on floor mats and a lack of teachers. People didn't want to send their children to government schools.</p>.<p>However, in 2015, a miracle happened and people made a "five-foot five-inch man" Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, Atishi said.</p>.<p>"Kejriwal said all the children whether born in a poor or rich family, will be provided the best education and future opportunities," she said.</p>.<p>After, AAP came to power in 2015, the education budget was doubled and it became 25 per cent of the total allocations, Atishi said.</p>.<p>No other government in the country has spent so much money in the education sector, she asserted.</p>