CM said no slum would be razed, then why bulldozer action in Bhoomiheen camp, asks Atishi

Authorities launched a demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri on Wednesday morning, amid heavy police deployment.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 08:03 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 08:03 IST
India NewsDelhiAtishiRekha Gupta

