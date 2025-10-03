Menu
Coaches each from Kenya and Japan bitten by stray dog at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

The organisers said they had made a formal request to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to safeguard the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by removing stray dogs from the venue.
Published 03 October 2025
