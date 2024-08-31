Coaching deaths: Delhi Court sends 6 accused to 4-day CBI custody

'Considering the submissions in the application and in particular the scope of investigation in terms of the order dated August 2, 2024 of the High Court of Delhi, custodial interrogation of the accused persons would be necessary for the purpose of investigation and for ascertaining the role played by various individuals who might have been involved in corrupt practices or criminal negligence,' the judge said.