Home

SC Collegium recommends appointment of CJs for 3 High Courts

Meanwhile, the Centre has approved 13 names for appointment as judges of the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh (seven), Patna (two), Punjab and Haryana (two) and Gauhati High Court (one).
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 00:50 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday, recommended the appointment of Chief Justices of Orissa, Tripura and Meghalaya High Courts.

Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh of the Patna High Court has been recommended as Chief Justice of Orrisa HC.

The Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, approved appointments of Justice Ritu Bahri, judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand HC and Justice S Vaidyanathan, Madras HC judge, as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

(Published 03 November 2023, 00:50 IST)
