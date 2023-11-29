Congress councillors hold sit-in outside Delhi Mayor's office over alleged 'sexist' remarks in MCD House

New Delhi: The women councillors from the Congress on Wednesday held a sit-in outside Mayor Shelly Oberoi's office over alleged "sexist" comments passed against them by a councillor during the MCD House meeting and demand an open apology from the member and his suspension.

After the protest went on for nearly two hours, the mayor and leader of the House Mukesh Goel met the women councillors and assured them that the recording of the House would be checked to identify the accused and action would be taken for the derogatory remarks, an MCD official said.

Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely condemned the incident saying that some councillors "misbehaved" with women councillors in the House and the protest was called off after an assurance was given by the mayor that the CCTV footage would be checked by Monday to take action against the accused.

Extending support to the protest by the Congress councillors, the BJP also demanded the suspension of the accused member and threatened to stage a protest if action is not taken against him.

"Mayor should dismiss the guilty councillor, otherwise the BJP will protest," the leader of the opposition, Raja Iqbal Singh, said in a statement.

The women Congress councillors alleged that a councillor had passed derogatory remarks against them and asked them if they took "money", while they were raising public issues during the meeting.