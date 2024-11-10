Congress leader Mateen Ahmed joins AAP with Kejriwal formalising his induction

<p>New Delhi: Congress leader and five-time MLA from Seelampur, Mateen Ahmed, joined the AAP on Sunday, days after his son and daughter-in-law moved to the Kejriwal-led party.</p>.<p>Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal formalised the joining of the veteran Delhi Congress leader.</p>.<p>"Chaydhary Mateen Ahmed ji has been serving the people by living in the Yamuna -paar area," Kejriwal said in a post on X as he welcomed the latest entrant in the party.</p>.<p>On October 29, Ahmed's son Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed and his councillor wife Shagufta Chaudhary joined the AAP.</p>.<p>The AAP, in turn, suffered a jolt as veteran politician Harsharan Singh Balli quit the party and joined the BJP alongwith his son Gurmeet Singh.</p>.<p>Balli, a four-time BJP MLA from the Harinagar constituency in West Delhi, served as minister in the Madan Lal Khurana government. He later joined the AAP.</p>.<p>The former MLA joined the BJP in the presence of the party's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and his former associates in the party Subhash Arya and Subhash Sachdeva.</p>.<p>Delhi Assembly polls are due in February next year.</p>