Congress leader Mateen Ahmed joins AAP with Kejriwal formalising his induction

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal formalised the joining of the veteran Delhi Congress leader.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 10:21 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 10:21 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian Politics

