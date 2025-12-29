Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Congress renames Outreach Cell as ‘Rachnatmak Congress’, appoints Sandeep Dikshit as chairperson

With Dikshit’s appointment, the Congress now wants to revive its outreach at the party level by reaching out to the non-BJP, non-RSS civil society.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 10:26 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us