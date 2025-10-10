Menu
'Content on Internet must be uploaded with great caution': Delhi High Court grants pre-arrest bail to actor

The court's observations came while granting bail to actor Ajaz Khan, who is accused of making sexually explicit remarks on social media.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 10:51 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 10:51 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtSocial mediainfluencersAjaz Khan

