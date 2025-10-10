<p>Mysuru: MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar expressed serious concern over the spate of heinous crimes in the heart of Mysuru city — Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s hometown — in the days following the Dasara festival.</p><p>Addressing a press conference at Sachin Rajendra Bhavana, the BJP office in Mysuru, on Friday, Wadiyar said the murder of a financier by a gang on Tuesday, followed by the kidnap, rape, and brutal murder of a nine-year-old girl on Thursday, show that law and order in Mysuru has collapsed.</p><p>“In February, there was a mob attack on Udayagiri Police Station. In July, Mumbai Police busted a narcotics network — an MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine) production unit in Mysuru — and seized drugs worth Rs 340 crore. Now, back-to-back murders have taken place just a few hundred metres from Mysuru Palace. Miscreants and criminals have no fear of the law. Siddaramaiah claims Mysuru as his hometown during elections, but why has he failed to check such developments despite holding the most powerful position in the state?” Wadiyar asked.</p>.‘Nijamahatma Babasaheba’, play on Ambedkar, to be staged in Mysuru.<p><strong>Anti-Constitution</strong></p><p>“Those in the Congress-led Karnataka government always chant the Constitution, but most of their conduct is anti-Constitutional. Elections to local bodies have not been held for a long time, deceiving the people’s representatives. The Council of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been vacant for two years. Most of the funds allocated and released by the Central government are being returned. If this continues, how can Mysuru progress? The state government must immediately declare elections to the MCC. Otherwise, the BJP will launch a protest,” he warned.</p>