Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar tears into Siddaramaiah over Mysuru crime surge, says city ‘no longer safe’

“Those in the Congress-led Karnataka government always chant the Constitution, but most of their conduct is anti-Constitutional", said Wadiyar.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 15:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 15:52 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruSiddaramiahcrime rateYaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

Follow us on :

Follow Us