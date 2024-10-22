Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Criticism everyone's right but not levelling defamatory allegations: BJP

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that Kejriwal's conduct towards PM Modi has been utterly irresponsible, saying it need not be told the kind of 'abuses' he has heaped on Modi.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 09:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 09:03 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalRavi Shankar Prasad

Follow us on :

Follow Us