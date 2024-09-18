Current members may be retained in Atishi Cabinet, 2 new faces likely to join

New Delhi: All the sitting ministers will be retained in the new Delhi Cabinet led by Atishi while two new members may join the government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said on Wednesday, ruling out any "experiment" as elections are just months away.

The sources said while incumbent Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain will be retained, Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi or Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar could be among the new faces.

Atishi is likely to take oath as the chief minister of Delhi along with her ministers on September 21.