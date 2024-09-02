Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claims ED at his house to arrest him

The MLA said in a video said "It is 7 AM right now. ED has come to my residence to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house. I have written to them (ED) and I have replied to every notice. Their only motive is to arrest me and stop our work. For the last two years, these people have been harassing me, and filing fake cases against me. Every day, they are creating some or the other problem for not only me but my entire party...We are neither going to bow down to them nor are we going to be afraid of them, they will send us to jail. I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice..."