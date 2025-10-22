<p>Belgrade: Shots were fired outside Serbia's parliament building in Belgrade on Wednesday and one person was injured, local media reported.</p><p>A video posted on the NOVA media outlet, the location of which was confirmed by Reuters, showed armed security officers approaching a large tent outside parliament.</p><p>A few shots were fired and then a fire broke out inside the tent, one of several erected this year by supporters of President Aleksander Vucic during anti-government protests.</p>.Russia and Ukraine launch overnight missile strikes after Trump-Putin summit delay.<p>It was not clear who fired the shots or how the fire started.</p><p>Local police declined to comment.</p><p>NOVA said that one person was injured. N1 TV said a 57-year-old man was wounded by a gunshot and is in a stable condition.</p><p>Another video posted on X showed a man lying on the ground with his hands behind his back and surrounded by police officers.</p>