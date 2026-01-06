<p>New Delhi: Observing that the CAQM is failing in its duty, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday rapped the central pollution watchdog for seeking a two-month adjournment on the issue of temporary closure or relocation of toll plazas at Delhi borders to ease traffic congestion.</p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) to convene a meeting of experts in two weeks and submit a report on major causes of the worsening pollution.</p>.<p>"Have you been able to identify the causes of pollution? During all these days, a lot of material is coming in public domain, experts are writing articles, people are having opinions, they keep on sending to us on mail...</p>.Delhi’s new normal: Toxic air, weak policy.<p>"Heavy vehicles are contributing a large part, so the first question is how do we address that... By holding a meeting on January 2 and telling us that we will come after two months, that is not acceptable to us. The CAQM is failing in its duty," the bench observed.</p>.<p>The top court directed the CAQM to start considering long-term solutions in a phased manner and also consider the toll plaza issue, uninfluenced by the stand taken by various stakeholders. </p>