Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi air pollution | 'Failing in its duty': Supreme Court directs CAQM to start considering long-term solutions

The top court directed the CAQM to start considering long-term solutions in a phased manner and also consider the toll plaza issue, uninfluenced by the stand taken by various stakeholders.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionSupreme CourtDelhi air quality

Follow us on :

Follow Us