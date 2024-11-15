Home
Delhi Pollution Updates | Visibility low as smog blankets capital, temperatures drop

Hello readers. With Delhi’s air quality in the 'severe' zone for the third consecutive day, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday had imposed a set of the stringent regulatory measures including a complete halt on construction and demolition activities while directing the authorities to stop a large number of inter-state buses and trucks outside the national capital. Meanwhile, a toxic smog still blankets the Capital. Track the latest updates from a city where the worsening air pollution has surged past 50 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum. Track the latest updates on Delhi air pollution here, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 05:14 IST

10:2215 Nov 2024

GRAP-III restrictions in Delhi as air quality remains 'severe' for third consecutive day

09:3415 Nov 2024

As pollution worsens in Delhi, experts at COP29 urge India to tackle short-lived climate pollutants

09:3415 Nov 2024

'Delhi should not become the most polluted city': Supreme Court to hear plea on Nov 18

09:3415 Nov 2024

Junior schools closed, construction activities halted as GRAP III kicks in from today

10:3815 Nov 2024

Visibility low as smog blankets capital, temperatures drop

10:3815 Nov 2024

Visuals are from Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 area

10:2815 Nov 2024

Severe air pollution in Delhi poses health risks for athletes

Credit: X/@PTI_News

Harmanjeet Singh, national level athlete said, "I am a national level athlete, my event is 110mtr hurdles. I am training for all India University Games. This year pollution level is less compared to previous years. But still, it affects us. I travel from Faridabad, while travelling pollution affects the eyes. We also feel pain in the lungs, stomach during training."

10:2615 Nov 2024

Large amount of toxic foam seen floating on surface of Yamuna River in Delhi

Credit: X/@PTI_News

10:2215 Nov 2024

GRAP-III restrictions in Delhi as air quality remains 'severe' for third consecutive day

Delhi woke up to GRAP Stage III restrictions on Friday, as the city’s air quality remained in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day, prompting strict measures to curb pollution levels.

According to the Sameer aap , the Air Quality Index at 9 am was recorded in the ‘severe’ category (400 to 500), with a reading of 411.

The CAQM imposed GRAP Stage III as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the “severe” category for two consecutive days. (PTI)

