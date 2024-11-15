Delhi Pollution Updates | Visibility low as smog blankets capital, temperatures drop

Delhi woke up to GRAP Stage III restrictions on Friday, as the city’s air quality remained in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day, prompting strict measures to curb pollution levels.

According to the Sameer aap , the Air Quality Index at 9 am was recorded in the ‘severe’ category (400 to 500), with a reading of 411.

The CAQM imposed GRAP Stage III as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the “severe” category for two consecutive days. (PTI)