Delhi Pollution Updates | Visibility low as smog blankets capital, temperatures drop
Hello readers. With Delhi’s air quality in the 'severe' zone for the third consecutive day, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday had imposed a set of the stringent regulatory measures including a complete halt on construction and demolition activities while directing the authorities to stop a large number of inter-state buses and trucks outside the national capital. Meanwhile, a toxic smog still blankets the Capital. Track the latest updates from a city where the worsening air pollution has surged past 50 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum. Track the latest updates on Delhi air pollution here, only with DH.
Severe air pollution in Delhi poses health risks for athletes
Harmanjeet Singh, national level athlete said, "I am a national level athlete, my event is 110mtr hurdles. I am training for all India University Games. This year pollution level is less compared to previous years. But still, it affects us. I travel from Faridabad, while travelling pollution affects the eyes. We also feel pain in the lungs, stomach during training."
10:2615 Nov 2024
Large amount of toxic foam seen floating on surface of Yamuna River in Delhi
10:2215 Nov 2024
GRAP-III restrictions in Delhi as air quality remains 'severe' for third consecutive day
Delhi woke up to GRAP Stage III restrictions on Friday, as the city’s air quality remained in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day, prompting strict measures to curb pollution levels.
According to the Sameer aap , the Air Quality Index at 9 am was recorded in the ‘severe’ category (400 to 500), with a reading of 411.
The CAQM imposed GRAP Stage III as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the “severe” category for two consecutive days. (PTI)