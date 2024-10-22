Delhi air quality dips to 'very poor'; residents say smog tower not functioning for a year

<p>Delhi's average AQI on Tuesday dropping to 'Very Poor', with a city average of 310, even as residents complained that the Smog Tower has not been in operation for almost a year, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1848579391191978200" rel="nofollow">reported</a>.</p>.<p>Delhi’s overall air quality is likely to stay in the ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions, as per the air quality forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1848367927877382464" rel="nofollow">reported</a>, quoting the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.</p>.<p>One resident told <em>ANI</em>, "This smog tower has not operated this time. It was operational last year. The air remains clean when it is operated...It should be made operational. The pollution is rising in Delhi, it is difficult to breathe."</p><p>Another said, "The winters are coming, it is time now for this to be made operational. There is pollution in the air..."</p><p>The Commission for Air Quality Management on Tuesday urged citizens to follow the specific steps listed in the Citizen Charter of Stage II along with Stage-I of GRAP. Delhi Recorded a Daily Average AQI of 310 in the 'Very Poor' Category, as per CPCB Bulletin. </p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>