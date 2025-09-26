Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Srirangapatna Dasara takes off with Jamboo Savari

Actor-director T S Nagabharana launched the festival during the auspicious Makara Lagna at 3.40 pm, by offering floral tributes to Sri Chamundeshwari Devi idol placed in a wooden howdah.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 02:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 02:00 IST
Karnataka Newssrirangapatna dasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us