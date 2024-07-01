Delhi airport roof collapse: Report says terminal 1 likely to be shut for a few weeks

New Delhi: New Delhi's main domestic terminal is likely to remain shut for a few weeks with debris still scattered outside the airport following last week's roof collapse, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

A portion of the roof, canopy and several beams at the domestic terminal 1 collapsed after heavy rain in the Indian capital on Friday, killing one person, crushing cars and disrupting flights ever since.

The incident has put a spotlight on challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government faces to overhaul infrastructure projects and has raised concerns about lax regulation and compliance issues.