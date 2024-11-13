Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi airport sees 10 flight diversions due to bad weather

Many flights were delayed due to low visibility conditions and the situation improved later, the second official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 06:57 IST
India NewsDelhiAviationIndira Gandhi International Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us