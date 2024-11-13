Delhi airport sees 10 flight diversions due to bad weather

<p>New Delhi: As many as ten flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning as low visibility conditions impacted operations, according to officials.</p><p>One of the officials said nine flights were diverted to Jaipur and 1 to Lucknow since 7 am due to bad weather on Wednesday.</p><p>Many flights were delayed due to low visibility conditions and the situation improved later, the second official said.</p>.Delhi Elections | Of shifting loyalties and AAP’s political calculus. <p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that very dense fog began forming around 5.30 am, resulting in a thick haze over different parts of the national capital.</p><p>The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.</p>