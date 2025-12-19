Menu
Delhi airport sees 79 flight cancellations due to dense fog

More than 230 flights were delayed at the airport and the average delay for departures was 49 minutes on Friday morning, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 08:52 IST
