Delhi blast: Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital, meets those injured in explosion near Red Fort

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 17:01 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 17:01 IST
