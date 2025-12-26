<p>Chennai: The maiden session of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly for the year 2026 will commence on January 20 with the customary address by Governor R N Ravi, Assembly Speaker M Appavu informed on Friday.</p>.AIADMK, BJP launch seat-sharing talks for 2026 Assembly polls.<p>The Assembly Business Advisory Committee will decide on the duration of the session, Appavu told reporters here, adding a decision on presenting the interim budget for 2026-27 will also be taken at the advisory committee meeting.</p><p>There will be a "Vote on account" Bill to draw money for the first quarter of next financial year, he said.</p><p>In Tamil Nadu, the Assembly election is due by March-April, 2026.</p>