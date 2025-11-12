Menu
Delhi blast | Issue raised in Parliamentary panel, Chairperson declines discussion: Report

According to a member who was present in the meeting, the issue of the blast near Red Fort, in which 12 persons were killed, was raised by an MP of the Trinamool Congress.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 11:05 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 11:05 IST
India NewsDelhiRed Fort

