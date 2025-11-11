<p>New Delhi/Muzaffarnagar: Eighteen-year-old Nauman Ansari from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district was in the city to buy cosmetics for his shop when the powerful blast near Delhi's Red Fort claimed his life.</p>.<p>Ansari, who hailed from Jhinjhana town in Shamli, was the sole breadwinner of his family.</p>.<p>"Nauman was killed on the spot while his cousin Aman sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi," Nauman's uncle Furkan told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The family is making arrangements to bring Nauman's body back for burial, Furkan said.</p>.<p>Sonu, a relative of the victim, who worked in a shop near the New Delhi Railway station, said, "Early this morning, I got a call from my uncle saying Nauman was no more and asked me to reach LNJP Hospital.” Among those killed was DTC conductor Ashok Kumar (34), who hailed from Amroha district.</p>.<p>Another deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Pankaj Sahini, who used to operate a taxi.</p>.Security beefed at Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu city after Red Fort blast.<p>His relative Ramdev Sahni said a phone call was received from Kotwali police station in Delhi regarding his nephew's death in the blast on Monday evening that left 12 people dead.</p>.<p>He was waiting outside the mortuary to collect the body of his nephew while his brother and the father of the victim were inside to complete the paperwork.</p>.<p>"He drove a taxi for three years. We were told the backside of his head was blown off. The car, a WagnoR, was completely damaged," Sahni said.</p>.<p>According to Delhi Police, the death toll has risen to 12, with three more people succumbing to their injuries on Tuesday. Over 20 others were injured in the incident.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act, and multiple raids are being conducted by Delhi Police as part of the ongoing investigation. </p><p>The national capital has been placed on high alert, with enhanced security at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals, officials said.</p>.<p>Security agencies and the police in Uttar Pradesh have stepped up vigilance across the state in view of the blast in the national capital.</p>