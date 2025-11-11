Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Delhi blast likely to have impact on Bihar elections, says CM Siddaramaiah in Mysuru

About a protest in Bengaluru by BJP leaders about facilities for inmates at Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru, CM said, 'Let them go and protest in Delhi since there is a bomb blast'.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 11:00 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us