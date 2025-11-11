<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the bomb blast in Delhi on Monday, is likely to have an impact on Bihar elections held on Monday. "If so, it will be against the BJP," he said. </p><p>He was speaking to media people at his residence in Mysuru on Tuesday after holding a 10-hour long marathon KDP meeting in Mysuru on Monday. </p><p>About bomb blasts around BJP elections he said that several innocent lives were lost due to the blast near Red fort in New Delhi. "My sympathies are with the victims of the Bomb blast. They are yet to assess if this incident had any connection with the Bihar election. There has to be an investigation to bring out the truth and to check if there was a security lapse," he said. </p><p>About a protest in Bengaluru by BJP leaders about facilities for inmates at Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru, CM said, "Let them go and protest in Delhi since there is a bomb blast."</p><p>About Union H D Kumarswamy alleging that there are terrorists in Vidhana Soudha, he said, "Let them tell who they are instead of making hit and run statements" he said. </p><p><strong>Delhi visit</strong></p><p>About his Delhi visit and when asked about probabilities of Cabinet Reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he is visiting Delhi on November 15 to participate in the programme of Kapil Sibal. He has sought time from Rahul Gandhi. He will ask for time from the High command, if he doesn't get time from them, he will return on the same day.. </p><p><strong>Hindu Rashtra</strong></p><p>About Mohan Bhagwat's statement about making the Country 'Hindu Rashtra', he said, "It is not possible to make our Country an Hindu Rashtra. Right from Jan Sangh to RSS, they have been saying the same thing. But ours is a plural country. There are people from different dharmas, castes, cultures and languages here. So it is an inclusive country, so it is not possible. They should even talk about discrimination and inequality."</p>.Supreme Court seeks EC's response on pleas of DMK, TMC challenging SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.<p><strong>150 tmc excess Cauvery water reaches Tamil Nadu</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Mekedatu project will not affect Tamil Nadu. Due to excess rainfall as much as 150 tmc ft excess water has reached Tamil Nadu apart from 177.25 tmc ft water which was supposed to reach as per the final verdict of Cauvery water dispute tribunal. </p><p>Though there was excess rainfall from June to September, there was deficit rainfall in some parts, but it could be balanced with good rainfall in October. All the reservoirs are full, so there will not be any drinking water crisis this year, he said. </p><p><strong>Crop loss</strong></p><p>CM said that the funds for crop loss will be deposited to farmers' accounts in a week to 15 days. Due to excess rainfall, there was crop loss in about 12 lakh hectare land including 74 hectares in Mysuru district, and 90 per cent of the affected part is in North Karnataka districts like Bidar, Kalburgi, Belagavi and Dharwad. He has done an aerial survey. A joint survey is already done and a report is submitted. </p><p>GTD</p><p>When asked about JD(S) dropping MLA G T Devegowda from JD(S) core committee and when asked if G T Devegowda would join Congress, he said, "Dropping him from JD(S) core committee is up to their party. Since we are from the same constituency and taluk, we are close in politics. We won't invite anyone to party and if they come on their own we won't stop them as well," he said. </p><p><strong>Sun Burn</strong></p><p>On a lighter note, he recalled how sun burn on his hands due to Bellary Padayatra in 2010, could not be cured even after seeing several specialists and using several medications. </p>