<p>Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah will stay with the national team for the ensuing One-day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka despite unknown assailants firing at the gate of his ancestral home in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.</p><p>A source close to Naseem confirmed the incident which is being investigated. The match against Sri Lanka is being held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.</p><p>"Naseem and most of his family members now reside in Islamabad but he has close relatives in Lower Dir who stay at the ancestral home," the source said.</p><p>He said that Naseem, after speaking to his family, was assured that the incident is being looked into and he should focus on his cricket.</p><p>"Naseem then decided to remain with the team which plays its first match today," the source said.</p><p>Many of the national team players come from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where in Northern areas security forces are fighting terror attacks frequently.</p><p>As per agency reports, the incident will not affect Naseem's plans or schedule for the series.</p><p>Pakistan and Sri Lanka begin a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, followed by a T20I tri-series that also involves Zimbabwe later this month. </p>