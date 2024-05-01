JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi bomb scare: List of schools which got the threat email

As news of the threats spread, Delhi education minister Atishi took to social media to assure parents that the situation was under control. Delhi L-G V K Saxena also sought a detailed report from the police about the incident.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 06:10 IST

Around 100 schools across Delhi-NCR received emailed bomb threats on Wednesday, triggering panic across the national capital and sparking mass evacuations as the cops sprung into action.

As news of the threats spread, Delhi education minister Atishi took to social media to assure parents that the situation was under control. Delhi L-G V K Saxena also sought a detailed report from the police about the incident.

Here's a list of prominent schools that have received the threat email, as per a report by The Times of India.

1. Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri

2. Mother Mary's School, Mayur Vihar

3. Delhi Public Schools in multiple locations—R K Puram, East of Kailash, Vasant Vihar, Dwarka, Noida, Sector 122 and Knowledge Park 5

4. Army Public School

5. DPS International School

6. St Thomas' Girls Senior Secondary School

7. Amity School, Pushp VIhar

8. B G S Vijnatham School, Dwarka

9. Salwan Public School

10. Guru Harkrishan Public School

11. G D Goenka Public School, Dwarka

12. Green Valley School, Najafgarh

13. Bal Bharati Public School, Pusa Road

(NOTE: This list was compiled based on available information at the time of writing and may not be exhaustive)

(Published 01 May 2024, 06:10 IST)
India NewsDelhiCrimeBomb threat

