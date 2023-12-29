Delhi cab driver stabbed to death for not giving way to pass in traffic jam

"Around 8:40 pm, three boys on a scooter came from behind and started honking at Kumar, asking for space to move ahead. The cab driver was unable to make way for them as there was no room. Soon, a verbal spat ensued between the two sides. One of the scooter riders stabbed Kumar in the chest with a knife before fleeing from the spot with his accomplices,'" the police officer.

Kumar was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

A case of murder has been registered in the matter, they said.

'The minor has been apprehended. The remaining accused have been identified and will be arrested soon,' said the officer.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.