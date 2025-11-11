<p>Bengaluru: A whopping Rs 1,385.28 crore — that’s what the Karnataka government plans to spend for building a short 2.2-km tunnel road for easing traffic congestion at Hebbal junction.</p>.<p>A “new” project has been conceptualised on the grounds that the longer tunnel road – connecting Central Silk Board and Hebbal (16.74-km) – will take about 10 years to complete.</p>.<p>These frequent changes in planning have left mobility experts in red.</p>.<p>In its detailed project report (DPR), which was prepared by New Delhi-based Rodic Consultants, the same agency that had prepared a similar report for the 16.74-km project, a short length underground road has been proposed between Esteem Mall and Veterinary College via UAS campus.</p>.<p>The consulting firm has suggested a cut-and-cover method of construction as against using tunnel boring machines.</p>.Subterranean shock: Bengaluru's tunnel project defies due process.<p>It means busy roads will be completely blocked to cut open the surface to build the tunnel.</p>.<p>The plan shows that the project will infringe on the future Metro line, existing railway line and passes along the Hebbal lake buffer zone.</p>.<p>The short tunnel is unlikely to solve traffic congestion on Ballari Road, especially between Hebbal and Windsor Manor, but will worsen in places like Mehkri Circle, near the magic box underpass, Palace Cross Road etc.</p>